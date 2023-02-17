Kothari Product Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.21 crore, down 36.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.21 crore in December 2022 down 36.29% from Rs. 512.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 761.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2022 up 56.3% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.

Kothari Product EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

Kothari Product shares closed at 121.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and 21.77% over the last 12 months.