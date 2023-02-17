English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kothari Product Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.21 crore, down 36.29% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 326.21 crore in December 2022 down 36.29% from Rs. 512.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 761.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2022 up 56.3% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.

    Kothari Product EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

    Kothari Product shares closed at 121.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and 21.77% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations326.21324.03512.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations326.21324.03512.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods315.10325.06515.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.90-9.43-3.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.381.40
    Depreciation0.650.580.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.738.112.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.44-1.67-3.89
    Other Income7.2111.339.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.659.665.31
    Interest2.673.716.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.985.95-1.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.985.95-1.05
    Tax1.622.17-2.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.363.781.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.363.781.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.80-2.84-1.82
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.160.94-0.78
    Equity Share Capital29.8429.8429.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.730.31-0.26
    Diluted EPS1.730.31-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.730.31-0.26
    Diluted EPS1.730.31-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #cigarettes #Earnings First-Cut #Kothari Product #Kothari Products #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am