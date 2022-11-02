 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kothari Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.88 crore, up 42.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.88 crore in September 2022 up 42.35% from Rs. 91.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2022 down 0.39% from Rs. 9.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in September 2022 down 1.93% from Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2021.

Kothari Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 68.20 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.70% returns over the last 6 months and 41.49% over the last 12 months.

Kothari Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 129.88 73.51 91.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 129.88 73.51 91.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.38 40.96 58.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.37 0.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.77 6.25 -3.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.88 5.06 4.78
Depreciation 1.73 1.52 1.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.56 16.70 16.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.09 2.65 13.43
Other Income 1.90 0.86 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.99 3.51 14.71
Interest 0.64 0.39 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.35 3.12 14.58
Exceptional Items -- 1.02 -1.58
P/L Before Tax 13.35 4.14 12.99
Tax 3.82 1.14 3.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.53 3.00 9.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.53 3.00 9.57
Equity Share Capital 59.19 59.19 59.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 0.51 1.63
Diluted EPS 1.62 0.51 1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.61 0.51 1.62
Diluted EPS 1.62 0.51 1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
