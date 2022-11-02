Kothari Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.88 crore, up 42.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.88 crore in September 2022 up 42.35% from Rs. 91.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2022 down 0.39% from Rs. 9.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in September 2022 down 1.93% from Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2021.

Kothari Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 68.20 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.70% returns over the last 6 months and 41.49% over the last 12 months.