    Kothari Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.88 crore, up 42.35% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.88 crore in September 2022 up 42.35% from Rs. 91.24 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2022 down 0.39% from Rs. 9.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in September 2022 down 1.93% from Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2021.

    Kothari Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

    Kothari Petro shares closed at 68.20 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.70% returns over the last 6 months and 41.49% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.8873.5191.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.8873.5191.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.3840.9658.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.370.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.776.25-3.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.885.064.78
    Depreciation1.731.521.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.5616.7016.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.092.6513.43
    Other Income1.900.861.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.993.5114.71
    Interest0.640.390.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.353.1214.58
    Exceptional Items--1.02-1.58
    P/L Before Tax13.354.1412.99
    Tax3.821.143.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.533.009.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.533.009.57
    Equity Share Capital59.1959.1959.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.620.511.63
    Diluted EPS1.620.511.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.610.511.62
    Diluted EPS1.620.511.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
