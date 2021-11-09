Kothari Petro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.24 crore, up 28.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.24 crore in September 2021 up 28.93% from Rs. 70.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.57 crore in September 2021 up 37.67% from Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2021 up 38.19% from Rs. 11.60 crore in September 2020.

Kothari Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in September 2020.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 50.45 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.23% returns over the last 6 months and 236.33% over the last 12 months.