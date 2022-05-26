Kothari Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.51 crore, up 55.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.51 crore in March 2022 up 55.58% from Rs. 71.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2022 up 9.31% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022 up 10.92% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2021.

Kothari Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2021.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 86.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.36% returns over the last 6 months and 121.87% over the last 12 months.