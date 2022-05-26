 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kothari Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.51 crore, up 55.58% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.51 crore in March 2022 up 55.58% from Rs. 71.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2022 up 9.31% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022 up 10.92% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2021.

Kothari Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2021.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 86.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.36% returns over the last 6 months and 121.87% over the last 12 months.

Kothari Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.51 105.53 71.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.51 105.53 71.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.42 71.90 41.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.12 0.16 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.18 -0.29 1.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.55 4.60 5.07
Depreciation 1.44 1.39 1.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.49 15.78 13.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.67 11.99 8.27
Other Income 1.09 1.25 1.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.75 13.23 9.73
Interest 0.24 0.14 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.52 13.09 9.47
Exceptional Items -0.52 -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.99 13.09 9.47
Tax 3.01 4.04 3.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.98 9.05 6.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.98 9.05 6.39
Equity Share Capital 59.19 59.19 59.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.54 1.09
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.54 1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.53 1.08
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.54 1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 12:00 pm
