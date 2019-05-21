Kothari Petro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.18 crore, up 28.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.18 crore in March 2019 up 28.34% from Rs. 62.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2019 up 224.64% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2019 up 85.24% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2018.

Kothari Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2018.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 19.75 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.20% returns over the last 6 months and -28.05% over the last 12 months.