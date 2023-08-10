English
    Kothari Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore, up 102.32% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore in June 2023 up 102.32% from Rs. 73.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2023 up 422.62% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.23 crore in June 2023 up 381.71% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022.

    Kothari Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2022.

    Kothari Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.72136.9073.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.72136.9073.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.0194.8840.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.300.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.28-6.606.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.645.315.06
    Depreciation1.741.611.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.0324.0116.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5917.402.65
    Other Income1.902.000.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4919.403.51
    Interest0.530.750.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.9518.663.12
    Exceptional Items----1.02
    P/L Before Tax21.9518.664.14
    Tax6.295.491.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.6613.173.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.6613.173.00
    Equity Share Capital59.1959.1959.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.662.240.51
    Diluted EPS2.662.240.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.662.240.51
    Diluted EPS2.662.240.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

