Kothari Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore, up 102.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.72 crore in June 2023 up 102.32% from Rs. 73.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2023 up 422.62% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.23 crore in June 2023 up 381.71% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022.

Kothari Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2022.