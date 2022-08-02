Kothari Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.51 crore, down 3.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.51 crore in June 2022 down 3.47% from Rs. 76.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2022 down 58.9% from Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022 down 56.15% from Rs. 11.47 crore in June 2021.

Kothari Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2021.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 82.70 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and 49.82% over the last 12 months.