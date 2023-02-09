Kothari Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.86 crore, up 34.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.86 crore in December 2022 up 34.43% from Rs. 105.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2022 up 49.02% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.59 crore in December 2022 up 47.67% from Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2021.