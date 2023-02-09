 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kothari Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.86 crore, up 34.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.86 crore in December 2022 up 34.43% from Rs. 105.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2022 up 49.02% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.59 crore in December 2022 up 47.67% from Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2021.

Kothari Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.86 129.88 105.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.86 129.88 105.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.61 97.38 71.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.17 -9.77 -0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.82 4.88 4.60
Depreciation 1.74 1.73 1.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.35 23.56 15.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.18 12.09 11.99
Other Income 1.67 1.90 1.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.85 13.99 13.23
Interest 0.78 0.64 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.07 13.35 13.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.07 13.35 13.09
Tax 5.58 3.82 4.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.48 9.53 9.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.48 9.53 9.05
Equity Share Capital 59.19 59.19 59.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 1.62 1.54
Diluted EPS 2.29 1.62 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 1.61 1.53
Diluted EPS 2.29 1.62 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited