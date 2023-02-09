Kothari Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.86 crore, up 34.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.86 crore in December 2022 up 34.43% from Rs. 105.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2022 up 49.02% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.59 crore in December 2022 up 47.67% from Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2021.

Kothari Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2021.

Read More

Kothari Petro shares closed at 69.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and -31.60% over the last 12 months.