    Kothari Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.86 crore, up 34.43% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.86 crore in December 2022 up 34.43% from Rs. 105.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2022 up 49.02% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.59 crore in December 2022 up 47.67% from Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2021.

    Kothari Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.86129.88105.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.86129.88105.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.6197.3871.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.17-9.77-0.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.824.884.60
    Depreciation1.741.731.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3523.5615.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1812.0911.99
    Other Income1.671.901.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8513.9913.23
    Interest0.780.640.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.0713.3513.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.0713.3513.09
    Tax5.583.824.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.489.539.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.489.539.05
    Equity Share Capital59.1959.1959.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.291.621.54
    Diluted EPS2.291.621.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.291.611.53
    Diluted EPS2.291.621.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
