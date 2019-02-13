Kothari Petro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 62.80 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.80 crore in December 2018 up 25.25% from Rs. 50.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2018 down 149.97% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2018 down 87.58% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2017.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 18.15 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.15% returns over the last 6 months and -34.59% over the last 12 months.