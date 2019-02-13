Kothari Petro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 62.80 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Petrochem are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.80 crore in December 2018 up 25.25% from Rs. 50.14 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2018 down 149.97% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2018 down 87.58% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2017.
Kothari Petro shares closed at 18.15 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.15% returns over the last 6 months and -34.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kothari Petrochem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.80
|80.90
|50.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.80
|80.90
|50.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.06
|58.49
|27.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.69
|-1.59
|2.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.29
|3.27
|3.25
|Depreciation
|1.11
|1.11
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.66
|11.77
|11.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|7.84
|3.89
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.76
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|8.60
|4.12
|Interest
|0.84
|0.79
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.33
|7.82
|3.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.33
|7.82
|3.79
|Tax
|-0.04
|2.46
|1.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.29
|5.36
|2.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.29
|5.36
|2.58
|Equity Share Capital
|59.19
|59.19
|59.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.91
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.91
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.91
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.91
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited