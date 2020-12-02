Kothari Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in September 2020 down 5.52% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020 up 139.1% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020 up 146.3% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2019.

Kothari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2019.