Kothari Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, up 151.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in March 2023 up 151.99% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2023 up 42.54% from Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 down 119.05% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.16
|1.67
|1.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.27
|Total Income From Operations
|4.16
|1.67
|1.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.63
|0.78
|0.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.81
|0.22
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|0.45
|0.91
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.42
|1.90
|1.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.71
|-1.70
|-1.76
|Other Income
|-0.08
|0.14
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.79
|-1.56
|-1.31
|Interest
|2.90
|2.82
|9.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.69
|-4.37
|-10.99
|Exceptional Items
|-2.30
|--
|-2.84
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.99
|-4.37
|-13.83
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.99
|-4.37
|-13.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.99
|-4.37
|-13.90
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.18
|-0.46
|-7.27
|Diluted EPS
|-4.18
|-0.46
|-7.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.18
|-0.46
|-7.27
|Diluted EPS
|-4.18
|-0.46
|-7.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited