    Kothari Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, up 151.99% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in March 2023 up 151.99% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2023 up 42.54% from Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 down 119.05% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

    Kothari Industrial Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.161.671.38
    Other Operating Income----0.27
    Total Income From Operations4.161.671.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.630.780.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.810.22-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.600.450.91
    Depreciation0.030.010.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.421.901.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.71-1.70-1.76
    Other Income-0.080.140.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.79-1.56-1.31
    Interest2.902.829.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.69-4.37-10.99
    Exceptional Items-2.30---2.84
    P/L Before Tax-7.99-4.37-13.83
    Tax----0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.99-4.37-13.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.99-4.37-13.90
    Equity Share Capital9.569.569.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.18-0.46-7.27
    Diluted EPS-4.18-0.46-7.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.18-0.46-7.27
    Diluted EPS-4.18-0.46-7.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:10 pm