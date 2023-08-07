English
    Kothari Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 0.86% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 0.86% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2023 down 20.52% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 37.8% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    Kothari Industrial Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.954.161.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.954.161.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.142.630.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-0.810.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.731.600.30
    Depreciation0.020.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.743.421.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.56-2.71-1.14
    Other Income0.41-0.080.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.15-2.79-0.86
    Interest3.282.902.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.43-5.69-3.68
    Exceptional Items---2.30--
    P/L Before Tax-4.43-7.99-3.68
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.43-7.99-3.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.43-7.99-3.68
    Equity Share Capital6.249.569.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.55-4.18-1.92
    Diluted EPS-3.55-4.18-1.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.55-4.18-1.92
    Diluted EPS-3.55-4.18-1.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

