Kothari Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 161.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in June 2021 up 161.97% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 down 30.33% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021 down 17.39% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.