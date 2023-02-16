Kothari Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 14.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2022 down 14.38% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 down 4892.47% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 down 229.79% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.