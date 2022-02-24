Kothari Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 57.56% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in December 2021 down 57.56% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 27.6% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021 down 370% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.84
|3.86
|4.60
|Other Operating Income
|0.11
|0.09
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.95
|3.96
|4.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.00
|3.22
|3.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|0.11
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.31
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.00
|1.15
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.85
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.79
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.79
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|0.42
|4.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|3.32
|-0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|3.32
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|3.32
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|1.74
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|1.74
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|1.74
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|1.74
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited