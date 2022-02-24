Kothari Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 57.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in December 2021 down 57.56% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 27.6% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021 down 370% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.