Kothari Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 38.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in December 2020 down 38.49% from Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 67.06% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.