Kothari Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore in December 2018 down 0.31% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2018 up 169.94% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018 up 162.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.
Kothari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2017.
|
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.95
|5.15
|7.55
|Other Operating Income
|0.58
|0.58
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.53
|5.73
|7.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.16
|4.93
|6.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.38
|-0.48
|-0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.39
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.12
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.16
|1.20
|1.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|-0.45
|-1.45
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.28
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|-0.17
|-0.78
|Interest
|-0.02
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.54
|-0.19
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.54
|-0.19
|-0.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.54
|-0.19
|-0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.54
|-0.19
|-0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|-0.10
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|-0.10
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|-0.10
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|-0.10
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited