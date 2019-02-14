Kothari Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore in December 2018 down 0.31% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2018 up 169.94% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018 up 162.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

Kothari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2017.