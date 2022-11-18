English
    Kothari Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 55.01% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in September 2022 down 55.01% from Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2022 down 212.27% from Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.

     

    Kothari Industrial Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.781.973.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.781.973.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.930.973.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.410.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.300.31
    Depreciation0.030.040.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.601.391.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.30-1.14-0.85
    Other Income0.390.280.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.91-0.86-0.79
    Interest2.822.81--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.73-3.68-0.79
    Exceptional Items----4.11
    P/L Before Tax-3.73-3.683.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.73-3.683.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.73-3.683.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.73-3.683.32
    Equity Share Capital9.569.569.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.95-1.921.74
    Diluted EPS-1.95-1.921.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.95-1.921.74
    Diluted EPS-1.95-1.921.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

