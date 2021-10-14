Kothari Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 16.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in September 2021 down 16.79% from Rs. 4.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021 up 1322.29% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021 down 408% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020.

Kothari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2020.