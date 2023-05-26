Kothari Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, up 151.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in March 2023 up 151.99% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2023 up 42.54% from Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 down 119.05% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.