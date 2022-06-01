Kothari Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2022 down 2450.34% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 157.14% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.