Kothari Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2022 down 2450.34% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 157.14% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

 

Kothari Industrial Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.38 1.95 1.81
Other Operating Income 0.27 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.65 1.95 1.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.94 2.00 1.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.45 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.91 0.18 0.44
Depreciation 0.05 0.02 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.54 1.00 0.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.76 -0.80 -0.88
Other Income 0.45 0.31 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.31 -0.49 -0.53
Interest 9.68 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.99 -0.51 -0.55
Exceptional Items -2.84 0.42 --
P/L Before Tax -13.83 -0.09 -0.55
Tax 0.07 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.90 -0.09 -0.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.90 -0.09 -0.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.90 -0.09 -0.55
Equity Share Capital 9.56 9.56 9.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.27 -0.05 -0.29
Diluted EPS -7.27 -0.05 -0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.27 -0.05 -0.29
Diluted EPS -7.27 -0.05 -0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

