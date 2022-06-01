Kothari Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2022 down 2450.34% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 157.14% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.38
|1.95
|1.81
|Other Operating Income
|0.27
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.65
|1.95
|1.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.94
|2.00
|1.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.45
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.91
|0.18
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.54
|1.00
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.76
|-0.80
|-0.88
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.31
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-0.49
|-0.53
|Interest
|9.68
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.99
|-0.51
|-0.55
|Exceptional Items
|-2.84
|0.42
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.83
|-0.09
|-0.55
|Tax
|0.07
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.90
|-0.09
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.90
|-0.09
|-0.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.90
|-0.09
|-0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.27
|-0.05
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-7.27
|-0.05
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.27
|-0.05
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-7.27
|-0.05
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited