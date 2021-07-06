Kothari Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, down 47.73% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in March 2021 down 47.73% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 3.01% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021 up 10.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020.
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.81
|4.75
|7.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.81
|4.75
|7.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.37
|4.12
|4.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-0.31
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.26
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.81
|0.62
|2.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|0.05
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.18
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|0.23
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.23
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|0.23
|-0.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|0.23
|-0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|0.23
|-0.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.55
|0.23
|-0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.12
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.12
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.12
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.12
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited