Kothari Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, down 47.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in March 2021 down 47.73% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 3.01% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021 up 10.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020.