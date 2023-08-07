Kothari Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 0.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in June 2023 down 0.86% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2023 down 20.51% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 37.8% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.