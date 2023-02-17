Kothari Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 14.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2022 down 14.38% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 4872.27% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 down 229.79% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.
|
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.67
|1.78
|1.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.67
|1.78
|1.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.78
|0.93
|2.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-0.01
|-0.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.54
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.91
|1.60
|1.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.70
|-1.30
|-0.80
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.39
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.56
|-0.91
|-0.49
|Interest
|2.82
|2.82
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.38
|-3.73
|-0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.42
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.38
|-3.73
|-0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.38
|-3.73
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.38
|-3.73
|-0.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.38
|-3.73
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-1.95
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-1.95
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-1.95
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-1.95
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited