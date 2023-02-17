 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kothari Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 14.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2022 down 14.38% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 4872.27% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 down 229.79% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

Kothari Industrial Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.67 1.78 1.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.67 1.78 1.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.78 0.93 2.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 -0.01 -0.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.45 0.54 0.18
Depreciation 0.01 0.03 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.91 1.60 1.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.70 -1.30 -0.80
Other Income 0.14 0.39 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.56 -0.91 -0.49
Interest 2.82 2.82 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.38 -3.73 -0.51
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.42
P/L Before Tax -4.38 -3.73 -0.09
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.38 -3.73 -0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.38 -3.73 -0.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.38 -3.73 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 9.56 9.56 9.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -1.95 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.46 -1.95 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -1.95 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.46 -1.95 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited