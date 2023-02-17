English
    Kothari Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 14.38% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2022 down 14.38% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 4872.27% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 down 229.79% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

    Kothari Industrial Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.671.781.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.671.781.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.780.932.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22-0.01-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.540.18
    Depreciation0.010.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.911.601.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.70-1.30-0.80
    Other Income0.140.390.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.56-0.91-0.49
    Interest2.822.820.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.38-3.73-0.51
    Exceptional Items----0.42
    P/L Before Tax-4.38-3.73-0.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.38-3.73-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.38-3.73-0.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.38-3.73-0.09
    Equity Share Capital9.569.569.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-1.95-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.46-1.95-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-1.95-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.46-1.95-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am