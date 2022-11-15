Kothari Ferment Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore, up 6.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Fermentation and Biochem are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore in September 2022 up 6.73% from Rs. 23.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2022 down 321.07% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 89.74% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.
Kothari Ferment shares closed at 57.15 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.22% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.57
|23.58
|23.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.57
|23.58
|23.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.67
|11.74
|10.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.72
|-1.40
|-1.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.50
|2.47
|2.44
|Depreciation
|1.44
|1.44
|1.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.81
|8.31
|8.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|1.01
|1.92
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.08
|1.04
|1.95
|Interest
|0.65
|0.67
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.73
|0.36
|1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.73
|0.36
|1.13
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.11
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.72
|0.26
|0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.72
|0.26
|0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|0.17
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|0.17
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|0.17
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|0.17
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited