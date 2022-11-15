Kothari Ferment Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore, up 6.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore in September 2022 up 6.73% from Rs. 23.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2022 down 321.07% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 89.74% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.

Kothari Ferment shares closed at 57.15 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.22% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.