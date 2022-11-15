 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kothari Ferment Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore, up 6.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Fermentation and Biochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore in September 2022 up 6.73% from Rs. 23.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2022 down 321.07% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 89.74% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.

Kothari Ferment shares closed at 57.15 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.22% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.

Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.57 23.58 23.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.57 23.58 23.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.67 11.74 10.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.72 -1.40 -1.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.50 2.47 2.44
Depreciation 1.44 1.44 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.81 8.31 8.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.11 1.01 1.92
Other Income 0.03 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.08 1.04 1.95
Interest 0.65 0.67 0.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.73 0.36 1.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.73 0.36 1.13
Tax -0.02 0.11 0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.72 0.26 0.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.72 0.26 0.78
Equity Share Capital 15.00 15.00 15.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.14 0.17 0.52
Diluted EPS -1.14 0.17 0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.14 0.17 0.52
Diluted EPS -1.14 0.17 0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Kothari Ferment #Kothari Fermentation and Biochem #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am