    Kothari Ferment Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore, up 6.73% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Fermentation and Biochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.57 crore in September 2022 up 6.73% from Rs. 23.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2022 down 321.07% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 89.74% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021.

    Kothari Ferment shares closed at 57.15 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.22% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.5723.5823.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.5723.5823.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.6711.7410.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.72-1.40-1.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.502.472.44
    Depreciation1.441.441.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.818.318.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.111.011.92
    Other Income0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.081.041.95
    Interest0.650.670.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.730.361.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.730.361.13
    Tax-0.020.110.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.720.260.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.720.260.78
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.140.170.52
    Diluted EPS-1.140.170.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.140.170.52
    Diluted EPS-1.140.170.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

