    Kothari Ferment Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore, up 20.3% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Fermentation and Biochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore in March 2023 up 20.3% from Rs. 26.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 up 573.19% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2023 up 227.08% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.

    Kothari Ferment EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

    Kothari Ferment shares closed at 47.69 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.10% returns over the last 6 months and -28.87% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.3029.8226.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.3029.8226.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.7715.6813.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.841.96-1.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.622.792.62
    Depreciation1.501.441.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.919.5010.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.65-1.550.34
    Other Income0.130.010.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.78-1.540.43
    Interest0.780.800.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.00-2.34-0.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.00-2.34-0.17
    Tax0.010.000.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.99-2.34-0.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.99-2.34-0.84
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.66-1.56-0.56
    Diluted EPS2.66-1.56-0.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.66-1.56-0.56
    Diluted EPS2.66-1.56-0.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
