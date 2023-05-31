Kothari Ferment Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore, up 20.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore in March 2023 up 20.3% from Rs. 26.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 up 573.19% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2023 up 227.08% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.

Kothari Ferment EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

Kothari Ferment shares closed at 47.69 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.10% returns over the last 6 months and -28.87% over the last 12 months.