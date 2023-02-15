 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kothari Ferment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.82 crore, up 21.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Fermentation and Biochem are:Net Sales at Rs 29.82 crore in December 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 24.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 745.97% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 103.6% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2021. Kothari Ferment shares closed at 54.60 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.17% over the last 12 months.
Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations29.8224.5724.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.8224.5724.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.6815.6712.77
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.96-2.72-3.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.792.502.53
Depreciation1.441.441.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.508.8110.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.55-1.111.33
Other Income0.010.030.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.54-1.081.34
Interest0.800.650.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.34-1.730.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.34-1.730.51
Tax0.00-0.020.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.34-1.720.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.34-1.720.36
Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.56-1.140.24
Diluted EPS-1.56-1.140.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.56-1.140.24
Diluted EPS-1.56-1.140.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

