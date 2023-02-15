Kothari Ferment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.82 crore, up 21.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Fermentation and Biochem are:Net Sales at Rs 29.82 crore in December 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 24.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 745.97% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 103.6% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2021.
|Kothari Ferment shares closed at 54.60 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.17% over the last 12 months.
|Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.82
|24.57
|24.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.82
|24.57
|24.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.68
|15.67
|12.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.96
|-2.72
|-3.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.79
|2.50
|2.53
|Depreciation
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.50
|8.81
|10.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.55
|-1.11
|1.33
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|-1.08
|1.34
|Interest
|0.80
|0.65
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.34
|-1.73
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.34
|-1.73
|0.51
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.34
|-1.72
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.34
|-1.72
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-1.14
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-1.14
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-1.14
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-1.14
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited