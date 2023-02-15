Kothari Ferment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.82 crore, up 21.1% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 29.82 24.57 24.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 29.82 24.57 24.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 15.68 15.67 12.77 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.96 -2.72 -3.55 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.79 2.50 2.53 Depreciation 1.44 1.44 1.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.50 8.81 10.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.55 -1.11 1.33 Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.54 -1.08 1.34 Interest 0.80 0.65 0.84 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.34 -1.73 0.51 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.34 -1.73 0.51 Tax 0.00 -0.02 0.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.34 -1.72 0.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.34 -1.72 0.36 Equity Share Capital 15.00 15.00 15.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.56 -1.14 0.24 Diluted EPS -1.56 -1.14 0.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.56 -1.14 0.24 Diluted EPS -1.56 -1.14 0.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited