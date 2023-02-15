English
    Kothari Ferment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.82 crore, up 21.1% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Fermentation and Biochem are:Net Sales at Rs 29.82 crore in December 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 24.62 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 745.97% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 103.6% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2021.Kothari Ferment shares closed at 54.60 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.17% over the last 12 months.
    Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.8224.5724.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.8224.5724.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.6815.6712.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.96-2.72-3.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.792.502.53
    Depreciation1.441.441.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.508.8110.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.55-1.111.33
    Other Income0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.54-1.081.34
    Interest0.800.650.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.34-1.730.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.34-1.730.51
    Tax0.00-0.020.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.34-1.720.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.34-1.720.36
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-1.140.24
    Diluted EPS-1.56-1.140.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-1.140.24
    Diluted EPS-1.56-1.140.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Kothari Ferment #Kothari Fermentation and Biochem #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm