Kothari Ferment Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore, down 2.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore in December 2021 down 2.99% from Rs. 25.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 down 87.08% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2021 down 51.14% from Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2020.

Kothari Ferment EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2020.

Kothari Ferment shares closed at 83.75 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.99% returns over the last 6 months and 79.34% over the last 12 months.