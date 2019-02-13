Kothari Ferment Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.05 crore, up 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.05 crore in December 2018 up 7.84% from Rs. 24.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2018 up 111.74% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2018 up 68.94% from Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2017.

Kothari Ferment EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2017.

Kothari Ferment shares closed at 60.70 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.59% returns over the last 6 months and 13.56% over the last 12 months.