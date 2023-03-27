 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kotak upgrades Uno Minda to buy; revises target price to Rs 545/share

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded Uno Minda from ADD to BUY and revised its target price to Rs 545 a share. The brokerage said that the recent 15% correction in stock price has made the valuations more attractive.

Stock Market Today:

Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded Uno Minda from ADD to BUY and revised its target price to Rs 545 a share. The brokerage said that the recent 15% correction in stock price has made the valuations more attractive.

Even though the near-term prospects for the auto industry appear challenging due to various headwinds, the brokerage firm maintained a positive outlook for the company's medium-term growth potential.

Kotak is confident that the company is in a strong position to outpace the growth of the automotive industry. This is primarily due to four key factors such as the expected increase in content driven by the premiumization trend, the expansion of the product portfolio across segments and powertrain, which is likely to result in an increase in kit value, anticipated market share gains in the lighting and electronics businesses, and the growing order book in the sensors and controller businesses, which is being driven by a focus on localization.

"We continue to remain constructive on the company’s medium-term growth prospects driven by (1) increase in content due to premiumization and addition of newer products and (2) order wins across product segments, including EV, resulting in market share gains", Kotak said in its latest report.