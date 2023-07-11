Kotak reviews unconventional market dynamics in India, US

markets

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has acknowledged the difficulty in explaining or interpreting the unconventional movement in the Indian and US stock markets.

The broker highlighted that the divergent performance of large-cap and mid/small-cap stocks in both the countries indicate two distinct market narratives.

In India, large-cap stocks have struggled to keep up with the recovering economy, while mega-cap stocks lead the way in the US, despite a slower economic growth. However, both the markets could be nearing their limits due to economic challenges and valuation concerns, the brokerage said.

Top 10 stocks, including Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Tesla, Meta, Nvidia and Berkshire Hathaway of S&P 500 Index stocks, contributed to 75 percent of the index returns over the past three months. In India, both the benchmark Sensex and Nifty surged over 14 percent each compared to the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices which climbed over 24 percent each since April 1.

The Indian markets, where mid and small-cap stocks are leading the rally, instead of large-cap stocks, as typically seen in bullish markets. The prevalent argument among investors is the influence of liquidity, indicating positive sentiment among domestic institutional and retail investors.

However, foreign active investors are less likely to invest in smaller stocks, while passive retail investors tend to allocate funds to ETFs with a higher proportion of large-cap stocks. Expensive valuations in India pose a natural headwind for the market, the brokerage said.

In the US, the robust performance of a few mega-cap stocks has been a key driver of the overall market performance over the past 3-6 months, despite relatively subdued performance of other large, mid, and small-cap stocks. Specifically, six-eight technology-oriented mega-cap stocks have shown strong performance, driven by expectations of their dominance in the emerging field of AI.

Kotak notes that the AI landscape presents a distinct challenge for mega-cap companies that have traditionally dominated other segments. Unlike sectors with one-two dominant players, the AI industry will see intense competition among these entities, leading to a unique and different landscape compared to their previous dominance.

Kotak says it is uncertain about the sustainability of the AI-driven rally in the US market due to high interest rates and potential slowdown in household consumption as supporting factors fade.