Kotak retains 'reduce' rating on Hero MotoCorp amid likely loss to market share

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained a reduced rating on Hero MotoCorp Ltd and lowered its target price to Rs 2400 from Rs 2600 earlier.

This can be attributed to the launch of Honda's competitively priced 100cc motorcycle in the entry-level segment, which may result in Hero MotoCorp experiencing a further decline in its market share.

Kotak also expresses concern over the company's failure to make headway in the scooter and premium motorcycle segments, despite releasing newer models.

The brokerage house predicts a gradual rebound in the volume of entry-level two-wheelers because of three factors: (1) a persistent rise in the cost of ownership, (2) elevated inflation levels, and (3) sluggish demand in rural areas.