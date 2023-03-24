 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kotak retains 'reduce' rating on Biocon; lowers target price

Mar 24, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has retained a "reduce" rating on Biocon Ltd (BIOS) and lowered its target price to Rs 210 from Rs 240 earlier.

In a recent report, Kotak said that Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi, the three major insulin manufacturers that control 90 percent of the US insulin market, have chosen to decrease their list prices by 65-80 percent, mostly effective from January 1, 2024. However, the actual effect on net pricing is yet to be determined as the existing gross to net difference may result in lower net pricing cuts. The true impact on net pricing will only become apparent in the coming quarters, Kotak report said.

"It is still uncertain how the recent changes will affect Biocon's net pricing, given the complexity of pharmacy rebates and Medicaid scheme pricing. We anticipate more clarity to emerge gradually over the next few quarters," Kotak added.

Regardless, this progress poses a risk to Kotak's pricing predictions for Semglee and Aspart for Biocon, causing uncertainty. If net pricing for Biocons' Semglee and Aspart biosimilars decreases by 5-20 percent in the US, it may result in a potential 3-11 percent decline in BIOS' overall EBITDA for FY2024-25E, the brokerage firm said.