Kotak retains 'reduce' rating on Biocon; lowers target price

biocon

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has retained a "reduce" rating on Biocon Ltd (BIOS) and lowered its target price on the stock to Rs 210 from Rs 240 earlier.

In a recent report, Kotak said that Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi, the three major insulin manufacturers that control 90 percent of the US insulin market, have chosen to decrease their list prices by 65-80 percent, mostly effective from January 1, 2024. However, the actual effect on net pricing is yet to be determined as the existing gross to net difference may result in lower net pricing cuts. The true impact on net pricing will only become apparent in the coming quarters, Kotak report said.

"It is still uncertain how the recent changes will affect Biocon's net pricing, given the complexity of pharmacy rebates and Medicaid scheme pricing. We anticipate more clarity to emerge gradually over the next few quarters," Kotak added.

Regardless, this progress poses a risk to Kotak's pricing predictions for Semglee and Aspart for Biocon, causing uncertainty. If net pricing for Biocons' Semglee and Aspart biosimilars decreases by 5-20 percent in the US, it may result in a potential 3-11 percent decline in BIOS' overall EBITDA for FY2024-25E, the brokerage firm said.

Despite setbacks, Kotak has considered a significant improvement in BIOS' biosimilar sales trajectory from now on. Nevertheless, with persistent price drops and delayed approvals, the brokerage firm remains cautious about BIOS exceeding its biosimilars (excluding vaccines) sales estimate of $1,045 million and $1,210 million for FY2024E and FY2025E, respectively. Despite sluggish sales, the company's high debt remains a crucial concern, with BIOS' net debt to EBITDA projected to stay at 3X even in FY2025E, Kotak report said.

So far this month, Biocon stock has lost over 13 percent while year-to-date it has declined over 23 percent.

In November 2022, Biocon subsidiary Biocon Biologics acquired the international biosimilars business of Viatris in a deal totalling $3 billion. Biocon's net profit before exceptional items for third quarter of FY23 has dropped by 25% YoY to Rs 140 crore, although its EBITDA has increased by 35%. However, after accounting for exceptional items, including taxes and minority interest, the total amount comes to Rs 182 crore, resulting in a net loss of Rs 42 crore for the quarter. The exceptional items recorded during the quarter were mainly related to expenses associated with the Viatris transaction.

" BIOS’ bold decision to acquire Viatris’ biosimilars business exposes itself to further execution and balance sheet risks. While we have not lowered our insulin net pricing assumptions yet, we lowered the Dec 2024E EV/EBITDA multiple for the Biocon Biologics business from 11X to 10X to reflect the impending overhang. We also cut BIOS’ FY2024-25E EBITDA assumptions by 1-4% to reflect slightly lower margins in biosimilars and generics", Kotak report said.