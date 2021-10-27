MARKET NEWS

Kotak Mahindra Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,020.56 crore, up 2.74% Y-o-Y

October 27, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kotak Mahindra Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,020.56 crore in September 2021 up 2.74% from Rs. 3913.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,032.01 crore in September 2021 down 6.98% from Rs. 2,184.48 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,120.16 crore in September 2021 down 5.38% from Rs. 3,297.49 crore in September 2020.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.25 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.04 in September 2020.

Close

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 2,210.95 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.65% returns over the last 6 months and 56.04% over the last 12 months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills4,611.524,581.104,710.78
(b) Income on Investment1,721.791,698.411,803.90
(c) Int. on balances With RBI206.98139.81259.95
(d) Others55.9960.4661.42
Other Income1,812.591,583.031,452.03
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,575.722,538.132,922.84
Employees Cost1,177.411,082.30990.07
Other Expenses1,535.581,321.321,077.68
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies3,120.163,121.063,297.49
Provisions And Contingencies423.99934.77368.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,696.172,186.292,928.90
Tax664.16544.37744.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,032.011,641.922,184.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,032.011,641.922,184.48
Equity Share Capital991.54991.34989.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.258.2811.04
Diluted EPS10.248.2811.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.258.2811.04
Diluted EPS10.248.2811.04
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA7,657.967,931.775,335.95
ii) Net NPA2,491.442,792.291,303.78
i) % of Gross NPA0.033.562.55
ii) % of Net NPA0.011.280.64
Return on Assets %0.010.430.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Kotak Mahindra #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Results
first published: Oct 27, 2021 08:44 am

