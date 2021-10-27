Kotak Mahindra Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,020.56 crore, up 2.74% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,020.56 crore in September 2021 up 2.74% from Rs. 3913.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,032.01 crore in September 2021 down 6.98% from Rs. 2,184.48 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,120.16 crore in September 2021 down 5.38% from Rs. 3,297.49 crore in September 2020.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.25 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.04 in September 2020.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 2,210.95 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.65% returns over the last 6 months and 56.04% over the last 12 months.