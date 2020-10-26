Kotak Mahindra Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,913.21 crore, up 16.83% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,913.21 crore in September 2020 up 16.83% from Rs. 3349.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,184.48 crore in September 2020 up 26.67% from Rs. 1,724.48 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,297.49 crore in September 2020 up 31.45% from Rs. 2,508.56 crore in September 2019.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 11.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.03 in September 2019.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,383.05 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.09% returns over the last 6 months and -13.18% over the last 12 months.