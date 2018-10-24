App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 01:58 PM IST
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 01:58 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,689.10 crore, up 16.28% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kotak Mahindra Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,689.10 crore in September 2018 up 16.28% from Rs. 2312.66 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,141.65 crore in September 2018 up 14.82% from Rs. 994.31 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,094.97 crore in September 2018 up 21.46% from Rs. 1,724.81 crore in September 2017.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 5.99 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.22 in September 2017.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,174.45 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and 10.64% over the last 12 months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 4,459.20 4,168.18 3,559.47
(b) Income on Investment 1,196.77 1,141.88 973.40
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 80.02 92.48 149.09
(d) Others 74.91 77.16 78.18
Other Income 1,205.27 1,164.59 953.88
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 3,121.80 2,896.80 2,447.48
Employees Cost 745.24 720.42 722.96
Other Expenses 1,054.16 994.54 818.77
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 2,094.97 2,032.53 1,724.81
Provisions And Contingencies 353.80 469.63 216.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,741.17 1,562.90 1,508.28
Tax 599.52 537.96 513.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,141.65 1,024.94 994.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,141.65 1,024.94 994.31
Equity Share Capital 953.50 953.07 952.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.99 5.38 5.22
Diluted EPS 5.98 5.37 5.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.99 5.38 5.22
Diluted EPS 5.98 5.37 5.22
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 4,033.07 3,899.45 3,814.17
ii) Net NPA 1,500.76 1,527.14 1,918.83
i) % of Gross NPA 2.15 2.17 2.47
ii) % of Net NPA 0.81 0.86 1.26
Return on Assets % 0.41 0.39 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 01:52 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Kotak Mahindra #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Results

