Kotak Mahindra Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,689.10 crore, up 16.28% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,689.10 crore in September 2018 up 16.28% from Rs. 2312.66 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,141.65 crore in September 2018 up 14.82% from Rs. 994.31 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,094.97 crore in September 2018 up 21.46% from Rs. 1,724.81 crore in September 2017.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 5.99 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.22 in September 2017.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,174.45 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and 10.64% over the last 12 months.