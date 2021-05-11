Kotak Mahindra Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,842.81 crore, up 7.95% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,842.81 crore in March 2021 up 7.95% from Rs. 3559.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,682.37 crore in March 2021 up 32.83% from Rs. 1,266.60 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,407.49 crore in March 2021 up 25.03% from Rs. 2,725.28 crore in March 2020.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 8.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.37 in March 2020.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,809.35 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.22% returns over the last 6 months and 52.24% over the last 12 months.