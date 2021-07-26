Kotak Mahindra Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,941.65 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,941.65 crore in June 2021 up 5.85% from Rs. 3723.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,641.92 crore in June 2021 up 31.94% from Rs. 1,244.45 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,121.06 crore in June 2021 up 18.96% from Rs. 2,623.71 crore in June 2020.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 8.28 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.43 in June 2020.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,722.95 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and 30.27% over the last 12 months.