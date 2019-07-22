App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,173.04 crore, up 22.85% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kotak Mahindra Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,173.04 crore in June 2019 up 22.85% from Rs. 2582.9 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,360.20 crore in June 2019 up 32.71% from Rs. 1,024.94 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,398.92 crore in June 2019 up 18.03% from Rs. 2,032.53 crore in June 2018.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.38 in June 2018.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,498.90 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.25% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills5,187.414,977.594,168.18
(b) Income on Investment1,277.571,234.471,141.88
(c) Int. on balances With RBI99.05103.2492.48
(d) Others75.8586.9777.16
Other Income1,304.731,270.291,164.59
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,466.843,354.402,896.80
Employees Cost901.51856.74720.42
Other Expenses1,177.341,179.16994.54
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,398.922,282.262,032.53
Provisions And Contingencies316.76171.26469.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,082.162,111.001,562.90
Tax721.96703.20537.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,360.201,407.801,024.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,360.201,407.801,024.94
Equity Share Capital954.67954.38953.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.137.385.38
Diluted EPS7.127.375.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.137.385.38
Diluted EPS7.127.375.37
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA4,613.524,467.943,899.45
ii) Net NPA1,524.381,544.371,527.14
i) % of Gross NPA2.192.142.17
ii) % of Net NPA0.730.750.86
Return on Assets %0.440.460.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Kotak Mahindra #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Results

