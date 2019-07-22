Kotak Mahindra Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,173.04 crore, up 22.85% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,173.04 crore in June 2019 up 22.85% from Rs. 2582.9 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,360.20 crore in June 2019 up 32.71% from Rs. 1,024.94 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,398.92 crore in June 2019 up 18.03% from Rs. 2,032.53 crore in June 2018.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.38 in June 2018.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,498.90 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.25% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.