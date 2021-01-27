MARKET NEWS

Kotak Mahindra Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,006.82 crore, up 16.83% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kotak Mahindra Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,006.82 crore in December 2020 up 16.83% from Rs. 3429.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,853.54 crore in December 2020 up 16.14% from Rs. 1,595.90 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,083.34 crore in December 2020 up 29.11% from Rs. 2,388.07 crore in December 2019.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 9.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.35 in December 2019.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,794.40 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.67% returns over the last 6 months and 10.88% over the last 12 months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills4,636.564,710.785,252.84
(b) Income on Investment1,797.091,803.901,322.96
(c) Int. on balances With RBI297.59259.9587.47
(d) Others59.3061.4272.33
Other Income1,334.381,452.031,341.43
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,783.722,922.843,306.07
Employees Cost959.28990.071,091.52
Other Expenses1,298.581,077.681,291.37
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies3,083.343,297.492,388.07
Provisions And Contingencies599.03368.59444.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,484.312,928.901,944.07
Tax630.77744.42348.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,853.542,184.481,595.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,853.542,184.481,595.90
Equity Share Capital990.24989.60955.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.3611.048.35
Diluted EPS9.3611.048.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.3611.048.35
Diluted EPS9.3611.048.34
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA4,928.045,335.955,413.20
ii) Net NPA1,064.021,303.781,925.08
i) % of Gross NPA2.262.552.46
ii) % of Net NPA0.500.640.89
Return on Assets %0.490.590.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Kotak Mahindra #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:33 am

