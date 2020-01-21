Kotak Mahindra Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,429.53 crore, up 16.69% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,429.53 crore in December 2019 up 16.69% from Rs. 2939.08 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,595.90 crore in December 2019 up 23.62% from Rs. 1,290.93 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,388.07 crore in December 2019 up 23.2% from Rs. 1,938.41 crore in December 2018.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.77 in December 2018.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,617.90 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.25% returns over the last 6 months and 27.63% over the last 12 months.