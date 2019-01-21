Kotak Mahindra Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,939.08 crore, up 22.78% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,939.08 crore in December 2018 up 22.78% from Rs. 2393.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,290.93 crore in December 2018 up 22.57% from Rs. 1,053.21 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,938.41 crore in December 2018 up 6.5% from Rs. 1,820.05 crore in December 2017.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 6.77 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.53 in December 2017.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,240.20 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 18.51% over the last 12 months.