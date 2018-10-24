Kotak Mahindra Consolidated September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,538.36 crore, Up 14.69% Q-o-Q.

|
|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kotak Mahindra Bank are:
|Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,538.36 crore in September 2018 Up 14.69% from Rs. 3085.26 crore in September 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,747.37 crore in September 2018 Up 21.29% from Rs. 1,440.68 crore in September 2017.
|Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,909.62 crore in September 2018 Up 19.9% from Rs. 2,426.70 crore in September 2017.
|Kotak Mahindra EPS has Increased to Rs. 9.17 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.57 in September 2017.
|Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,174.45 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and 10.64% over the last 12 months.
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|5,435.56
|5,113.13
|4,451.44
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,596.02
|1,503.92
|1,299.45
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|162.91
|166.56
|197.14
|(d) Others
|116.63
|119.76
|124.82
|Other Income
|3,517.96
|3,000.19
|3,074.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,772.76
|3,498.65
|2,987.59
|Employees Cost
|1,139.30
|1,103.53
|1,060.35
|Other Expenses
|3,007.40
|2,486.48
|2,672.39
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,909.62
|2,814.90
|2,426.70
|Provisions And Contingencies
|359.71
|498.98
|252.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,549.91
|2,315.92
|2,173.84
|Tax
|835.79
|771.35
|711.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,714.12
|1,544.57
|1,462.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,714.12
|1,544.57
|1,462.53
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-25.97
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|33.25
|29.91
|4.12
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,747.37
|1,574.48
|1,440.68
|Equity Share Capital
|953.50
|953.07
|952.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.17
|8.26
|7.57
|Diluted EPS
|9.15
|8.25
|7.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.17
|8.26
|7.57
|Diluted EPS
|9.15
|8.25
|7.56
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|4,302.17
|4,163.65
|4,065.41
|ii) Net NPA
|1,617.66
|1,637.24
|2,036.13
|i) % of Gross NPA
|1.91
|1.93
|2.14
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.73
|0.77
|1.08
|Return on Assets %
|0.49
|0.46
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited